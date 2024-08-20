Ireland players rewarded on rankings following Sri Lanka series triumph

Ireland players rewarded on rankings following Sri Lanka series triumph

Orla Prendergast jumps nine places to 28th on the latest rankings

Tue, 20 Aug 2024 16:22:42 PKT

(Web Desk) - A host of Ireland's best players have been rewarded for their strong performances against Sri Lanka by making giant strides on the latest ICC Women's Player Rankings.

Ireland have already clinched the ODI component of their white-ball series with Sri Lanka 2-0, with the likes of Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Amy Hunter and Arlene Kelly leading the way with excellent efforts with bat and ball.

Prendergast jumps nine places to 28th on the latest ODI rankings for batters after her magnificent unbeaten century in the opening game of that series, while Paul improves four spots to 29th following her Player of the Match performance with the bat in the second contest.

Women's ODI Batter Rankings

Teammate Hunter rises 10 rungs to move to equal 34th on the same list for ODI batters, while Sri Lanka trio Nilakshika Silva (up three spots to 32nd), Kavisha Dilhari (up four places to 50th) and Vishmi Gunaratne (up 22 spots to 53rd) also made some ground.

Kelly is the big improver on the latest rankings for ODI bowlers as she improves three spots to 27th after a three-wicket haul in the second game of the series, while Sri Lanka will be buoyed by the ongoing improvement made by Kavisha Dilhari as she rises five places to equal 30th for bowlers and six spots to 17th on the list for ODI all-rounders.

Women's ODI Bowler Rankings

It is a similar story on the updated rankings for T20I players, with a large group of stars from Sri Lanka and Ireland making gains following the completion of their series that finished tied with one win apiece.

Harshitha Samarawickrama gains three places to move to equal 13th on the latest rankings for T20I batters following consecutive half-centuries, while Ireland opener Gaby Lewis gains four spots to move to 21st on the same list after her magnificent century in the second match of that series.

Women's T20I Batter Rankings

Dilhari (up two spots to 15th) and Prendergast (up two places to 17th) also made good ground on the rankings for T20I all-rounders following impressive performances in the 20-over format.