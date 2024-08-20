Rain washes out opening day Shaheens vs Bangladesh 'A' match

Cricket Cricket Rain washes out opening day Shaheens vs Bangladesh 'A' match

The toss is expected to take place at 9.15am on Wednesday

Follow on Published On: Tue, 20 Aug 2024 16:19:16 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The opening day of the second four-day match between Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh ‘A’ was washed out due to rain and a wet outfield. The umpires called off the day an hour after the lunch was taken.

The toss is expected to take place at 9.15am on Wednesday while the play is expected to begin at 9.45 on all the remaining three days.

Last week, the first four-day match between Bangladesh ‘A’ and hosts Pakistan Shaheens ended in a draw at the Islamabad Club on Friday.

The match which was largely affected by rain, saw 39.2 overs bowled on the fourth day, as play resumed at 2pm PST. The third day’s play on Thursday was completely washed out due to rain.

Earlier, Pakistan Shaheens declared their first innings at the overnight score of 367 for four with a lead of 245 runs.

In their second innings, Bangladesh ‘A’ managed to score 153 for five when play was stopped due to bad light and ultimately resulting in a draw.