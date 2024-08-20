Steve Smith denies retirement rumours, eager for upcoming challenges

Smith highlighted that matches between the top two Test teams India and Australia would be crucial.

MELBOURNE (Web Desk) – Australian former captain Steve Smith has responded to retirement rumours, stating he has no plans to retire and was currently enjoying his cricket.

Speaking with the media in Melbourne, Smith expressed his excitement for the upcoming season, describing the Test series against India as a significant challenge due to the strength of the Indian team.

Smith highlighted that the forthcoming matches between what he considered the world's top two Test teams would be crucial.

He also mentioned that discussions about continuing as an opening batsman would take place later. Smith noted that he was prepared to play in any position as needed.

Reports about his potential retirement arose following his exclusion from the T20 World Cup and recent struggles in Test cricket.