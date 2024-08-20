Samoa's Darius Visser sets new world record with 39 Runs in an Over

Visser's innings included 14 sixes — just four short of the record for the most sixes

APIA (Web Desk) - A remarkable milestone was achieved at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A on Tuesday when Samoa's Darius Visser set a new record for the most runs scored in a single over of a men's T20I match.

Visser, playing at Garden Oval No.2 in Apia, Samoa, struck six sixes and capitalized on three no-balls bowled by Vanuatu's Nalin Nipiko. This explosive performance resulted in a record-breaking 39 runs from the 15th over of the game.

This new record surpassed the previous high of 36 runs in an over, set by Yuvraj Singh during the inaugural ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2007, and more recent records by Kieron Pollard (2021), Nicholas Pooran (2024), Dipendra Singh Airee (2024), and Rohit Sharma / Rinku Singh (2024).

Visser began the over with three consecutive sixes and continued his attacking approach with another six off the fourth legal delivery, bringing up his century.

Despite a dot ball on the fifth delivery, Visser remained undeterred, hitting a six off the third no-ball and concluding the over with another six to solidify his record and mark the first time a Samoan player has scored a century in international cricket.

In addition to his record-breaking over, Visser's innings included 14 sixes — just four short of the record for the most sixes in a men's T20I innings.

His impressive 132 runs off 62 balls led Samoa to their second victory in the tournament, boosting their chances of qualifying for the 2026 T20 World Cup.