Pakistan announce playing XI for first Test against Bangladesh

Cricket Cricket Pakistan announce playing XI for first Test against Bangladesh

It includes four pacers - Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shehzad and Mohammad Ali

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 19 Aug 2024 18:13:37 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the playing XI for the first game of the two-match Test against Bangladesh.

Shan Masood will lead the team while Saud Shakeel has been named vice captain. Four pacers – Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shehzad and Mohammad Ali – have been picked for the playing XI by PCB.

Other team members include Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha.

The series is a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, with the first Test commencing at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (RCS) from 21-25 August.

The second Test match will be played at the National Bank Stadium (NBS) in Karachi from 30 August to 3 September.

