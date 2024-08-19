Bangladesh coach confident ahead of first test against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha expressed his team’s readiness for the upcoming first Test against Pakistan, beginning on Wednesday at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi.

“We are prepared for whatever challenge Pakistan throws at us,” Hathurusingha said during a media briefing. “The Pindi pitch appears favorable for both fast bowling and batting. Considering Pakistan’s selection, we have also developed a strong contingent of fast bowlers.”

Hathurusingha highlighted the team’s strategic decisions, including the inclusion of all-rounders Shikab ul Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraj, who can spin. “We expected Pakistan’s wickets to be different from Bangladesh and selected spinners based on merit, not just conditions.”

The coach expressed gratitude towards the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their support, allowing Bangladesh’s A-team to play in Lahore and providing excellent facilities. “We are pleased with our preparations and look forward to the challenge.”

Hathurusingha also shared his thoughts on the recent protests in Bangladesh, offering condolences to affected families and hoping for a swift resolution.

Regarding his own position, Hathurusingha stated, “I’m committed to serving my contract, but if the board decides to make changes, I’m open to adapting.”

The coach acknowledged concerns about Bangladesh’s batting but remained optimistic, citing the potential for better batting conditions in Pakistan.

He praised Shakib’s improved fitness and form, as well as the team’s young and promising fast bowlers.

Hathurusingha also commended Mushtaq Ahmed, the addition to the Bangladesh coaching group, bringing valuable global experience and knowledge to the team.

Meanwhile, both Pakistan and Bangladesh teams participated in training sessions at the Pindi Stadium.