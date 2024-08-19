Salman Ali Agha promises exciting cricket in Bangladesh Series

Cricket Cricket Salman Ali Agha promises exciting cricket in Bangladesh Series

Agha emphasised that the team enjoyed a very positive atmosphere.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 19 Aug 2024 15:50:19 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) – Pakistan cricket team's all-rounder, Salman Ali Agha, has assured fans of an exciting display of cricket in the upcoming series against Bangladesh.

Speaking to the media in Rawalpindi, Agha mentioned that he viewed himself differently depending on whether he is batting or bowling.

"When I am batting, I see myself purely as a batsman, and when I am bowling, I consider myself a bowler," he said.

He anticipated high-quality cricket during the series and noted that the final playing XI would be determined by the team management.

Agha highlighted that he always tried to perform according to his role within the team.

He described the Bangladesh team as a mix of experienced and young players and believed the series would feature excellent Test cricket.

He also emphasised that the team enjoyed a very positive atmosphere.

Regarding playing conditions, Agha noted that playing on grass pitches was not new for them, as they encountered similar surfaces in domestic cricket. However, he acknowledged that some additional adjustment may be needed for these pitches.