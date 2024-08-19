Aamer Jamal released from national squad for Bangladesh Test Series
Cricket
Aamer Jamal sustained a back injury while playing county cricket in England.
LAHORE (Dunya News) — Fast bowler Aamer Jamal has been released from the national squad for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.
Jamal was initially included in the squad contingent on fitness clearance, but he was now instructed to focus on improving his fitness at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.
Aamer Jamal sustained a back injury while playing county cricket in England.