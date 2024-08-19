Aamer Jamal released from national squad for Bangladesh Test Series

Cricket Cricket Aamer Jamal released from national squad for Bangladesh Test Series

Aamer Jamal sustained a back injury while playing county cricket in England.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 19 Aug 2024 10:32:47 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) — Fast bowler Aamer Jamal has been released from the national squad for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

Jamal was initially included in the squad contingent on fitness clearance, but he was now instructed to focus on improving his fitness at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Aamer Jamal sustained a back injury while playing county cricket in England.