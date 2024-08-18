ICC announces schedule for U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 in Malaysia

T20 World Cup will be hosted by Malaysia from January 18 to February 2, 2025, with 16 teams.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule for the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025.

The second edition of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup will be hosted by Malaysia from January 18 to February 2, 2025, with 16 teams participating.

In Group A, the teams will include India, West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia. Group B will feature Pakistan, England, Ireland, and the USA.

Group C consisted of New Zealand, South Africa, Africa’s Qualifier, and Samoa, while Group D included Australia, Bangladesh, Asia Qualifier, and Scotland.

The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super 6 stage. The semi-finals are scheduled for January 31, and the final will take place on February 2.

The Indian team would be defending its title in this tournament.