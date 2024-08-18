Kookaburra balls to be used in Home Tests for World Test Championship

Cricket Cricket Kookaburra balls to be used in Home Tests for World Test Championship

Use of different branded balls and prep of balanced pitches aimed to enhance the quality of play.

Follow on Published On: Sun, 18 Aug 2024 11:50:51 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – PCB in a statement said that Kookaburra balls would be used in home Test matches for the World Test Championship.

According to PCB sources, Pakistan will play seven Test matches this season against Bangladesh, England, and the West Indies.



Duke balls would be used in domestic red-ball cricket, while Kookaburra balls will be used for white-ball cricket.

The use of different brands of balls and the preparation of balanced pitches aimed to enhance the quality of play.

Chief Curator Tony Hemming will prepare pitches that are expected to improve the standard of the game.

The PCB sources also mentioned that Tony Hemming would train local curators to develop pitches in their respective regions.