Fast bowler Ehsanullah disputes father's claims about rehab

He expressed concern that media reports have inaccurately suggested his rehab was not going well.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Fast bowler Ehsanullah has contradicted his father's recent statement regarding his rehabilitation process.

Ehsanullah stated that his rehab in Swat was progressing well, with improvements in his elbow bend and straight-arm angle.



He requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to allow him to continue his rehab in Swat, assuring that he would make a comeback soon.

This came after Ehsanullah's father requested PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to transfer his son's care to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore, citing insufficient facilities in Swat.