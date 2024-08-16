Mushtaq praises Shakib and Mushfiqur for creating a positive atmosphere

Bangladesh's spin-bowling consultant says the team is heading in the right direction.

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Bangladesh's spin-bowling consultant Mushtaq Ahmed says that Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim have lifted the team's morale ahead of the Test series against Pakistan.

"All the players are excited about the first Test match," Mushtaq said. "Shakib and Mushfiqur Rahim are the senior players. They are playing a positive role with the guys. I also give credit to the management who has been good with the players. The focus is on cricket now."

The Bangladesh players arrived in Pakistan on August 13 upon invitation from the PCB, after the BCB could not arrange a full team practice session with head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe due to political upheaval in Dhaka. Shakib reached Lahore on Wednesday and joined the team in their training session hours later.

Before that, he was playing for Bangla Tigers Mississauga in the Global T20 Canada where he had an eventful week. He played a match on August 5, mere hours after the Awami League government fell in Bangladesh and the prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India. As a result, Shakib lost his seat in the parliament and was booed by fans during the game.

He was then embroiled in controversy for not showing up for the toss in Bangla Tigers' eliminator match against Toronto Nationals, which led to his team forfeiting the game.

Mushfiqur is currently playing a four-day game against Pakistan A in Islamabad. This is a rare occasion when a Bangladesh A tour is connected closely to the senior team's tour of the same country. Although the match has been affected by rain, it provided much needed game time for Mushfiqur, who last played a Test ten months ago. Other red-ball regulars - Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Nayeem Hasan and Hasan Mahmud - are also playing in this match.

Bangladesh have only won one Test series of two or more matches abroad, against West Indies in 2009. But Mushtaq believes they could start winning more Test matches away from home.

"A cricketer has to have basics and belief to do well at this level, otherwise he loses the battle," Mushtaq said. "Skill-level looks after itself. We will give them the belief that you can beat anyone. Bangladesh is a good side. You saw that they challenged good teams in the World Cup. They are getting good fast bowlers. They are going towards a good direction. If they keep learning and keep believing in themselves, hopefully, they can start winning games outside."

Mushtaq also praised the Bangladesh spinners, saying they were eager to learn and quite receptive to his suggestions Legspinner Rishad Hossain has really levelled up under Mushtaq's guidance and was the joint fifth-highest wicket-taker at the recent T20 World Cup.

"The spinners are very mature. They are keen to learn. My role is to talk about tactical and technical things. You have to wait for the technical things for after the match. Tactically, you have to tell the spinners which angle to use, how to read the pitch, what pace to use, field settings for particular batters. You need reminders despite your experience.

"Taijul [Islam] and [Mehidy Hasan] Miraz are match-winners. They are a great bunch of guys. They are coachable people. They are good listeners. I am honoured to be working with them. Hopefully, I can make a difference for them."

