Australia lose pacer for next month's white-ball tour of UK

He has been ruled out due to a side strain he picked up while featuring in The Hundred

(Web Desk) - Left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson has been ruled out due to a side strain he picked up while featuring in The Hundred.

Johnson made his international debut in August 2023 and has so far featured in six international games. He has six T20I scalps so far, at an average of 26.66. The left-arm speedster was expected to fill in for Mitchell Starc, who was rested for the T20I leg of the tour.

“He (Johnson) will return home for further assessment rehabilitation before the Australian summer,” A statement from Cricket Australia said.

Bowling all-rounder Sean Abbott, also featuring in The Hundred, will take Johnson’s place. Abbott, who was initially due to feature in just the ODI leg of the tour, has played 15 T20Is, with 15 scalps at an average of 26.60.

Abbott along with Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis will shoulder the fast bowling responsibilities, with support from all-rounders Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis,and Aaron Hardie.

Australia's tour of the UK kicks off with a three-match T20I series against Scotland, which the side will play from September 4-7. The side will then play a three-match T20I series in England followed by a five-game ODI series.

Australia T20I squad for the UK tour: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa