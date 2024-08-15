Rain washes out day three of first four-day match

Rain washes out day three of first four-day match

Pakistan Shaheens lead by 245 runs at close of play for Day 3

Published On: Thu, 15 Aug 2024 17:03:49 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The third day’s play of the first four-day match between Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh ‘A’ at the Islamabad Club was washed out due to persistent rain. The umpires called off the day an hour after the lunch was taken.

Saad Khan and Kamran Ghulam will resume for Pakistan Shaheens tomorrow as they lead by 245 runs with six wickets in hand. The first ball on day four is expected to be bowled at 9.45am.

At close of play for Day 3, Bangladesh 'A' were 122 all out in 44.3 overs with Mahmudul Hasan Joy making 65 runs.

