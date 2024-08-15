Pakistan's playing XI for first Test against Bangladesh revealed

Mohammad Huraira is a strong candidate for the Test debut, sources PCB.

Published On: Thu, 15 Aug 2024 15:19:07 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The national team’s playing XI for the first Test match against Bangladesh has been announced.

The pitch for the first Test, starting on August 21 in Rawalpindi, is reported to be favorable for fast bowlers.

According to sources from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the Pakistani team will include three fast bowlers and one spinner for the match. Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah will be joined by a third fast bowler, Mir Hamza.

Sources from the PCB indicate that Abdullah Shafique's position as an opener was secure. Captain Shan Masood would bat at number three, while former captain Babar Azam would bat at number four.

Additionally, PCB sources suggested that Mohammad Huraira, who delivered an impressive performance for Pakistan Shaheens against Bangladesh A, was a strong candidate for the Test debut.