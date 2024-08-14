Babar Azam retains top spot in ICC ODI batting rankings

India's Rohit Sharma has moved up one place to second

DUBAI (Web Desk) – Pakistan's Babar Azam continues to hold the top position in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) ODI batting rankings.

India's Rohit Sharma has moved up one place to second, while his compatriot Shubman Gill has dropped one spot to third. Virat Kohli remains in fourth place.

In the bowling rankings, South Africa's Keshav Maharaj retains the top position, with Josh Hazlewood in the second. Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi has climbed two places to seventh.

In the ODI all-rounder rankings, Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi continues to hold the top spot.