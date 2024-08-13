Mudassar replaces Sameen Gul in Shaheens squad for Bangladesh 'A' series

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Fast bowler Ghulam Mudassar has replaced Sameen Gul in the Pakistan Shaheens squad for the red-ball series against Bangladesh ‘A’.

Sameen has been withdrawn from the squad as a precautionary measure and will report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Lahore for his post-rehabilitation workload management.

The Pakistan Shaheens cricket team will face Bangladesh ‘A’ in the first four-day match at the Islamabad Club from 13-16 August. The second four-day match will be played at the same venue from 20-23 August. The two sides had most recently played a two-match series in Darwin, Australia, which ended in 1-1.

Both Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh ‘A’ have packed their sides with players who will feature in the ICC World Test Championship fixtures, to be played in Rawalpindi and Karachi on 21-25 August and 30 August-3 September, respectively.

This is due to the fact that both Pakistan and Bangladesh have not played a Test since January and March, respectively.

Pakistan’s last Test was against Australia in Sydney, while Bangladesh previous appearance in the current ICC World Test Championship cycle was against Sri Lanka at home in March.

