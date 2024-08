Bangladesh's 16-man squad reaches Lahore

Bangladesh will play two-Test series against Pakistan scheduled to start on August 21.

Updated On: Tue, 13 Aug 2024 05:55:01 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Bangladesh’s 16-man squad reached Lahore in the wee hours of Tuesday to play two-Test series against Pakistan scheduled to start on August 21 in Rawalpindi.

Bangladesh men’s cricket team arrived early in Pakistan to prepare for the two ICC World Test Championship fixtures in Rawalpindi and Karachi from 21-25 August and 30 August-3 September, respectively.

The PCB had extended an invitation to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to send their team earlier, ensuring they have adequate and fair training opportunities ahead of the ICC World Test Championship matches.

The team will train at the Gaddafi Stadium from 14-16 August before traveling to Islamabad on 17 August to hold practice sessions at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 18-20 August.

This is Bangladesh’s first tour of Pakistan since 2020 when they played three T20Is in Lahore and one-off Test in Rawalpindi. Bangladesh also played two ACC Asia Cup 2023 matches in Lahore against Afghanistan and Pakistan. Bangladesh is one of the seven sides that will feature in next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan. Other six sides are: Afghanistan, Australia, England, India, New Zealand and South Africa.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed