Johnny Grave to step down as CWI CEO in October 2024

CWI will be initiating a "comprehensive recruitment process to select the next CEO"

Tue, 13 Aug 2024 00:11:52 PKT

Jamaica (Web Desk) - Johnny Grave's role as chief executive officer of Cricket West Indies (CWI) is set to end in October 2024. Grave had taken up the position in February 2017, before which he served as commercial director at the Professional Cricketers' Association [PCA] in England for nine years.

"It has been an absolute privilege to have been CEO of CWI since February 2017," Grave said in a CWI press release. "Having just hosted a successful T20 World Cup and delivered significant surpluses for CWI for the third consecutive year, I do feel it is the right time for me and my family to seek a new challenge.

"I have received tremendous support from so many people since becoming CEO and I'd like to thank everyone, especially the staff and the players, particularly during the difficult pandemic, for their trust in me and their commitment to West Indies cricket. I have put everything into this role, and now is the right time for someone new with fresh energy to lead the organisation and continue this important work and build on the strong foundations that are now in place."

Grave had assumed the position vacated by Michael Muirhead. During his time at the helm, he oversaw three World Cups hosted in the West Indies: the 2018 women's T20 World Cup, the 2022 Under-19 World Cup and the 2024 men's T20 World Cup co-hosted with the USA. He was also the T20 World Cup CEO for the event in June this year.

Grave had also earlier this year sounded a warning to the ICC that its revenue-share model was "completely broken" and urged the board of India, Australia and England to work with the ICC to change the economics of Test cricket.

"Johnny's efforts, particularly through challenging times such as the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as successfully hosting three World Cups including have made a lasting impact on CWI," Kishore Shallow, CWI President said. "Appreciably, the organisation has taken many positive strides during his tenure. A standout achievement is the acquisition and full ownership of the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG), which is now our headquarters and home to our Men's and Women's Academies."

The CWI release also further stated the board will be initiating a "comprehensive recruitment process to select the next CEO."

"The organisation is dedicated to ensuring a thorough and transparent selection process," the release stated. "Details regarding the recruitment process will be announced shortly and will be published across various media platforms to keep stakeholders informed."

