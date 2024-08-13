Shaheens to take on Bangladesh 'A' in first four-day match today

The match will be played from 13-16 August

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Pakistan Shaheens cricket team will face Bangladesh ‘A’ in the first four-day match at the Islamabad Club from 13-16 August. The second four-day match will be played at the same venue from 20-23 August.

The two sides had most recently played a two-match series in Darwin, Australia, which ended in 1-1.

Both Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh ‘A’ have packed their sides with players who will feature in the ICC World Test Championship fixtures, to be played in Rawalpindi and Karachi on 21-25 August and 30 August-3 September, respectively. This is due to the fact that both Pakistan and Bangladesh have not played a Test since January and March, respectively. Pakistan’s last Test was against Australia in Sydney, while Bangladesh previous appearance in the current ICC World Test Championship cycle was against Sri Lanka at home in March.

Test probables in the Pakistan Shaheens are Saud Shakeel (captain), Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub and Sarfaraz Ahmed, while Hasan Mahmud, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nayeem Hasan and Zakir Hasan are the Bangladesh ‘A’ players who will join the Test side following the four-day match.

Saud Shakeel, who was recently named Pakistan Test vice-captain and has previously led Shaheens red-ball side against Sri Lanka ‘A’ in October-November 2021, will captain the home side in the first four-day match. Anamul Haque, who has represented Bangladesh in 74 international matches to date, will captain Bangladesh ‘A’.

In the past three years, the Shaheens have played six four-dayers - winning three, losing one and drawing two. The Shaheens began their preparations for the red-ball series on 7 August at the Islamabad Club under the supervision of head coach Umar Gul, while Bangladesh ‘A’ arrived in Islamabad on 10 August.

Sameen Gul has been withdrawn from the Shaheens squad as a precautionary measure. A replacement will be announced in due course.

Pakistan Shaheens captain Saud Shakeel

“It is an honour for me to lead the Pakistan Shaheens team. I have led this team on a few occasions in the past. I always enjoy my captaincy as I get involved in the game more than usual.

“This four-day series is crucial as some of the players have not played red-ball cricket recently. So, the match starting on Tuesday will serve as an important opportunity for the Test probables to gear up and be fully prepared and ready for the upcoming challenges that include nine ICC World Test Championship Tests.

“Bangladesh are always competitive, particularly with spin. We look forward to the challenge on our home turf.”

Bangladesh ‘A’ captain Anamul Haque

“We have been very excited about facing the Pakistan Shaheens side in their backyard. The Shaheens squad looks strong, especially the fast bowling department. With the highly experienced players on either side, the first four-dayer will be highly competitive.

“This series is also crucial for the Bangladesh players looking to prepare for the upcoming Test series and youngsters who aim to stake a claim in the senior side.”

Pakistan Shaheens squad (for first four-day match): Saud Shakeel (captain), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rameez Jnr, Mohammad Huraira, Naseem Shah, Saad Baig (wicket-keeper), Saad Khan, Saim Ayub, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper) and Umar Amin

Bangladesh ‘A’ squad (for first four-day match): Anamul Haque (captain), Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nayeem Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Ruyel Miah, Sahadat Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Zakir Hasan