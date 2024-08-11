Tahir's half century vain as Stars defeat Shaheens by 47 Runs

Updated On: Sun, 11 Aug 2024 15:51:12 PKT

MARRARA (Dunya News) – In the second match of the Top End T20 series, the Melbourne Stars defeated Pakistan Shaheens by 47 runs.

Batting first, the Melbourne Stars scored 175 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Liam Blackford was the standout performer with a half-century, while Pakistani Shaheens’ Jehndad Khan excelled with the ball, taking two wickets.

In response, Pakistan Shaheens could only manage 128 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their 20 overs.

Tayyab Tahir was the top scorer with an unbeaten 57 runs. Reiley Mark of Melbourne Stars delivered an exceptional bowling performance, claiming four wickets.

Pakistan Shaheens will play their third match against Melbourne Renegades on Tuesday.