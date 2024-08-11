Representing Pakistan is unmatched: Mir Hamza

Hamza praised Shaheen Afridi for his encouragement and support on Australia tour

LAHORE (Web Desk) – National cricket team fast bowler Mir Hamza has stated that representing Pakistan is unparalleled.

In a conversation with PCB Digital, Hamza emphasised that consistent performance is essential for representing the country, noting that it took him significant time to secure a place in the team through improved performance.

Reflecting on the tour of Australia, Hamza shared his positive experience of bowling alongside Shaheen Shah Afridi. He praised Afridi for his encouragement and support.

Hamza recalled that during the Melbourne Test, Shaheen Shah Afridi took two wickets early in the match, inspiring him to think about claiming wickets as well. He also took two wickets in an over but expressed regret that the team did not win the Test.

He mentioned that the team missed Naseem Shah during the Australia tour, suggesting that his presence might have changed the match's outcome.

Hamza highlighted the hard work put in for the Australia tour and noted the benefits of playing consistent domestic cricket.

With a busy season ahead, he emphasised the importance of maintaining fitness.