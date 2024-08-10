Bangladesh cricket team to arrive in Lahore on August 13

Cricket Cricket Bangladesh cricket team to arrive in Lahore on August 13

The team will train at Gaddafi Stadium from Aug 14-16 before traveling to Islamabad on Aug 17

Follow on Published On: Sat, 10 Aug 2024 20:16:47 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the Bangladesh men’s cricket team will arrive early in Pakistan to prepare for the two ICC World Test Championship fixtures in Rawalpindi and Karachi from 21-25 August and 30 August-3 September, respectively.

Originally scheduled to arrive on 17 August in Islamabad, the Bangladesh team will now land in Lahore on the morning of 13 August. The team will train at the Gaddafi Stadium from 14-16 August before traveling to Islamabad on 17 August to hold practice sessions at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 18-20 August.

The PCB had extended an invitation to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to send their team earlier, ensuring they have adequate and fair training opportunities ahead of the ICC World Test Championship matches.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said, “Sports is not only about winning and losing, it’s also about comradery. I remain confident that the extra training sessions in Lahore will allow the players to showcase their best skills and talent on the global stage.

“We are delighted that the BCB have accepted our offer and we look forward to welcoming the Bangladesh men’s cricket team in Lahore on 13 August with our traditional hospitality. This will allow them to have three additional days of training and practice at one of our iconic venues before proceeding to Islamabad as originally planned.”

BCB Chief Executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said, “We thank the PCB for giving the Bangladesh cricket team the opportunity to have additional training in Pakistan. This will certainly help the players to acclimate to the conditions and prepare better for the ICC World Test Championship series.”

This will be Bangladesh’s first tour of Pakistan since 2020 when they played three T20Is in Lahore and one-off Test in Rawalpindi. Bangladesh also played two ACC Asia Cup 2023 matches in Lahore against Afghanistan and Pakistan. Bangladesh is one of the seven sides that will feature in next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan. Other six sides are: Afghanistan, Australia, England, India, New Zealand and South Africa.

The PCB will provide further details regarding Bangladesh’s training, practice sessions, and media opportunities in due course.