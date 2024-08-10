Pakistan Shaheen, Bangladesh A training session cancelled

Sat, 10 Aug 2024

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Pakistan Shaheen and Bangladesh “A” training session, scheduled for Saturday at the Islamabad Club, has been cancelled.

Pakistan Shaheen and Bangladesh “A” training session, was scheduled to be held from 2pm onwards, as per details.

The sides will now train on Sunday as per original programme at 10am and media will be allowed to cover activities from 11:30am onwards.

Afterwards, Kamran Ghulam will be available for stand-up media interviews.

Earlier, the Bangladesh A team has arrived in Islamabad for their tour of Pakistan. The team reached Pakistan via Doha from Dhaka.

Bangladesh A will play a series against Pakistan Shaheens, consisting of two four-day matches and three One Day matches.

The red ball and white ball series between Bangladesh A and Pakistan Shaheens will be held from August 13 to August 30 at Islamabad Club.