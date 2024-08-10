Pakistani pacer Ali eyes comeback in national team

He has been included in the Test squad against Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Test fast bowler Muhammad Ali is determined to make a successful comeback to the national team, saying that although it’s not easy, but his past experiences have prepared him for the challenge.

Ali, who played two Tests against England two years ago, has been included in the Test squad against Bangladesh. Before that, he will feature in the first four-day match against Bangladesh A.

In an interview with PCB Digital, Ali reflected on his previous stint with the national team, saying, “I accepted being dropped from the team, thinking maybe I wasn’t ready for the big stage at that time, which affected my performance.

However, he bounced back by delivering strong performances in domestic cricket, earning him a recall to the team.

Ali recently took six wickets for Pakistan Shaheens in a four-day match against Bangladesh A in Darwin, showcasing his impressive form.

Despite not taking wickets in the first innings of both matches, he remained confident and delivered a standout performance in the second innings, especially after teammate Kashif Ali was ruled out due to injury.

Ali credited his coach and mentor, Mansoor Amjad, for their invaluable support and guidance in refining his bowling action and overall game.

He also advised young cricketers to prioritize education alongside their cricketing pursuits, emphasizing its benefits during and after their playing careers.

With his sights set on the upcoming series against Bangladesh, Muhammad Ali is poised to make a lasting impact on the national team.