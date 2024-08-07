Abbas Afridi joins Shaheens in Darwin

He has replaced Kashif Ali in the Pakistan Shaheens white-ball squad for the Top End T20 series

Updated On: Wed, 07 Aug 2024 19:43:01 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas Afridi has replaced Kashif Ali in the Pakistan Shaheens white-ball squad for the Top End T20 series starting on 9 August.

Kashif, who suffered a right thigh tear in the second four-day match (26-29 July) against Bangladesh ‘A’, has returned to Pakistan and will begin his rehabilitation process.

Abbas has represented Pakistan in 10 T20Is, taking 16 wickets, while he was also part of the Pakistan’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

Pakistan Shaheens squad for the Top End T20 Series is: Mohammad Haris (captain), Abdul Faseeh, Arafat Minhas, Arif Yaqoob, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah (wicketkeeper/batter), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mubasir Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan.