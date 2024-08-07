Babar Azam retains top spot in latest ODI rankings

Cricket Cricket Babar Azam retains top spot in latest ODI rankings

The right-hand batsman stands at the No 1 place with 824 rating points

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 07 Aug 2024 18:22:51 PKT

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Pakistan batter Babar Azam retained the top spot in the ICC Men's ODI Batter Rankings issued on Wednesday.

The right-hand batsman stands at the No 1 place with 824 rating points, followed by Indian player Shubman Gill at second place with 782 points.

Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma has been rewarded for some good recent performances with the bat as he jumped one place to third spot, followed by Virat Kohli at fourth position. The fifth place was secured by Ireland batter Harry Tector.

The biggest improvers from a Sri Lanka perspective come from a pair of right-handers, with Janith Liyanage gaining 10 spots on the list for ODI batters to move to equal 76th and opener Avishka Fernando improving nine places to rise to 88th in the same category.

There was also some movement on the updated rankings for ODI bowlers, with India spinner Kuldeep Yadav gaining five places inside the top 10 on the back of his three wickets from two appearances against Sri Lanka.

Kuldeep claimed good figures of 2/33 from the second match of the series and that helped the 29-year-old improve to equal fourth place behind South Africa's Keshav Maharaj on the list for ODI bowlers.

Young Sri Lanka spinner Dunith Wellalage is rewarded for his efforts with a five-spot gain to rise to 76th, while Axar improves 37 places to jump to 96th following his tidy spell of 1/36 in the second match of the series.

There are also big jumps on the bowler rankings for India all-rounder Washington Sundar and Sri Lanka spinner Jeffrey Vandersay following their impressive efforts in the series.

