Ireland announce squads for upcoming bilateral engagements against Sri Lanka

Laura Delany will lead Ireland women in both formats against Sri Lanka

(Web Desk) - Ireland women have named squads for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Laura Delany will lead Ireland women in both formats against Sri Lanka, the series beginning with two T20Is to be played on 11 and 13 August in Dublin.

It will be followed by three ODIs, all played in Belfast between 16-20 August. These games will be a part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

Ireland will be looking to lift themselves from the bottom position in the points table. They currently have 2 points from 12 games, whereas Sri Lanka have 20 points from 21 games.

Christina Coulter Reilly, Jane Maguire, and Cara Murray will feature only in the T20Is, while Joanna Loughran, Aimee Maguire, and Alice Tector will play only in the ODIs. The remaining players are part of both the squads.

T20I Squad:

Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Una Raymond-Hoey, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell

ODI Squad:

Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Alana Dalzell, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Joanna Loughran, Aimee Maguire, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Una Raymond-Hoey, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell, Alice Tector