Dutch trio the big winners on latest ICC rankings update

The Netherlands are currently playing in ODI tri-series on Papua New Guinea and Scotland

(Web Desk) -A trio of players from the Netherlands have been rewarded for their excellent recent performances by making giant strides on the latest ICC Women's Player Rankings.

The Netherlands are currently participating in an ODI tri-series on home soil against Papua New Guinea and Scotland and the European side have made a flying start to that series with a decent performance in their opening match.

The Dutch overcame a late wobble to register a three-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea in Utrecht, with Player of the Match Robine Rijke the most notable performer with a stylish half-century that helped her side over the line.

Rijke came to the crease with her side in trouble at 5/2 in pursuit of Papua New Guinea's modest total of 148 and used all of her experience to contribute a classy innings of 60 from just 75 deliveries to ensure the Netherlands claimed the victory.

The innings saw Rijke rise a whopping 35 spots on the updated ODI batter rankings, with the right-hander now sitting in 52nd spot with a new career-high rating.

Teammates Iris Zwilling and Caroline de Lange shared five Papua New Guinea wickets with the ball and were also rewarded on the latest ODI rankings for bowlers.

Zwilling jumps eight spots to sit in 45th spot behind England's Sophie Ecclestone, while de Lange jumps two rungs to move to equal 80th following figures of 2/34.

Pauke Siaka contributed a handy innings of 26 for Papua New Guinea in that match and the veteran moved up 22 places to 83rd on the ODI rankings for batters as a result.