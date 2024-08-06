England refuses to host PSL 10 matches

LAHORE (Web Desk) – England has refused to host the matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10th Edition.

A few months ago, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to hold the playoff matches and final of PSL 10 at a neutral venue.

England was initially considered a strong candidate for hosting.

However, when franchise owners inquired about costs and logistics, they were informed that an official would be sent to England to assess the situation.

Recent reports indicate that franchise owners have been informed that England has refused from hosting the matches.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) cited the unavailability of its grounds as the reason.

Some PCB officials have suggested to hold matches in the UAE, though the extreme hot weather of UAE in May minimise the chances of scheduling matches in UAE.

The proposed dates for PSL 10 were from April 10 to May 25.

During this period, the Indian Premier League (IPL) would also be ongoing, which has raised concerns among franchise owners that key foreign players might be unavailable for the Pakistani league.

Additionally, franchise owners had previously sent a letter regarding not receiving their share of profits from the ninth edition and other issues, which has yet to receive a response from the PCB.

Recently, a senior official contacted the franchise owners by phone, informing them that a governing council meeting would be scheduled soon.