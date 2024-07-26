Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by three wickets in Women's Asia Cup semi-final

Sri Lanka will face India in fame game of the event

Fri, 26 Jul 2024 22:00:41 PKT

DAMBULLA (Dunya News) – Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by three wickets in semi-final match of the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 at Dambulla on Friday.

Lankans achieved the target of 141 runs with one ball spare to play in the 20 over game. Skipper Chamari Athapaththu played a heroic knock of 63 runs while Anushka Sanjeewani made unbeaten 24.

They helped their side to book berth in the final of the mega cricket event.

Sri Lanka will face India in the final match. Earlier in the day, the Team Blue beat Bangladesh by ten wickets at Dambulla .

Batting first, Bangladesh women scored eighty for the loss of eight wickets while India women achieved the target without loss of any wicket and scored 83 runs.

Pakistan, after a loss to India, had bounced back strongly with convincing victories over Nepal and the United Arab Emirates earning their spot in the final four.

Pakistan squad: Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.