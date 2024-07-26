Pakistan to face Sri Lanka in Women's Asia Cup semi-final today

Pakistan will look to adopt an aggressive approach to overcome the hosts and secure a place in final

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The stage is set for a thrilling encounter as Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women face off in the second semifinal of the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 today, July 26.

The match will start at 6:30 pm local time.

Pakistan, after a loss to India, bounced back strongly with convincing victories over Nepal and the United Arab Emirates earning their spot in the final four.

The opening pair of Gull Feroza and Muneeba Ali has formed a formidable partnership, while the bowling attack, spearheaded by Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sundhu, Tuba Hassan, and Syeda Aroob Shah, has been effective.

Pakistan captain Nida Dar expressed confidence in her team’s ability to perform well in the semi-final. “After the initial setback, we gained the right track and are showing signs of improvement,” she said. “We will be entering the match fully determined to do our best.”

Sri Lanka, as the hosts, enjoyed a dominant group stage, remaining undefeated. Their batting, led by Chamari Athapaththu, has been particularly impressive. Spinner Kavisha Dilhari has been a force to reckon with, claiming crucial wickets in recent matches.

Pakistan will look to adopt an aggressive approach to overcome the hosts and secure a place in the final.

Pakistan squad: Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.