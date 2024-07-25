Harmanpreet overtakes Lanning as Mandhana receives Asia Cup opportunity

Cricket Cricket Harmanpreet overtakes Lanning as Mandhana receives Asia Cup opportunity

Harmanpreet scored 66 against the UAE earlier in the tournament

Follow on Published On: Thu, 25 Jul 2024 16:16:38 PKT

(Web Desk) - India batter Harmanpreet Kaur has already overtaken Meg Lanning to become the second leading run-scorer in the history of Women's T20I and teammate and captain Smriti Mandhana can also better the former Australia captain when the Asia Cup semi-finals commence on Friday.

Harmanpreet scored 66 against the UAE earlier in the tournament and now has a total of 3415 T20I runs to her name, with the 35-year-old surpassing Lanning's tally of 3405 runs with her most recent knock.

Mandhana has 3378 T20I runs to her name and could become the third highest run-scorer in the history of Women's T20I with a big score against Bangladesh in the semi-finals of the Asia Cup.

New Zealand veteran Suzie Bates remains the leading run-scorer in the history of women's T20I cricket with 4348 runs and the 36-year-old recently added a team best 117 runs during the five-match T20I series against England.

But Harmanpreet and Mandhana have appeared to be in good touch of late and could make further inroads on the Kiwi with decent innings at the Asia Cup.

