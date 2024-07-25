Injured Coetzee out of South Africa's Test series against West Indies

He strained his left side during the USA's T20 franchise league, Major League Cricket (MLC)

(Web Desk) – South Africa suffered a blow as fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of upcoming Test series against the West Indies because of a side strain.

He will be replaced by Migael Pretorius, uncapped at Test level but with the experience of 64 first-class games to his credit.

Coetzee, playing for Texas Super Kings, returned home to undergo assessments by the medical team. Cricket South Africa confirmed on Thursday that he was not adjudged fit to play the Test series starting on August 7.

Pretorius was last named in a South Africa squad in March 2021, for a T20I series against Pakistan, but he didn't get a cap. He also got a call in December 2020 for a Test series in Sri Lanka, but then injured his shoulder and could not debut.

Pretorius, 29, has grabbed 188 wickets at 27.50 in 64 first-class games. He is currently the leading wicket-taker for Somerset in this season's English County Championship, with 23 wickets.

South Africa kick off the Test series in Port-of-Spain, before moving to Providence for the second Test. Three T20Is follow, from August 24 to 28.

The Test squad

The Test squad

Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius.