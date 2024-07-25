Sri Lanka lose second paceman in as many days for India T20 tour

Team manager Mahinda Halangoda confirmed the injury on the non-bowling hand of Nuwan Thushara

Published On: Thu, 25 Jul 2024

(Web Desk) – Sri Lanka fast bowler Nuwan Thushara has broken a finger in his left hand at training and has been ruled out of at least the T20I series against India.

Team manager Mahinda Halangoda confirmed the injury on the non-bowling hand. Nevertheless, it is severe enough for him to be ruled out. Halangoda said the injury had occurred late on Wednesday, when Sri Lanka were training under lights. Thushara had been at fielding practice.

He is the second Sri Lanka fast bowler to be ruled out of the series. On Wednesday, Sri Lanka announced that Dushmantha Chameera was out with illness, and replaced him with Asitha Fernando. Thushara's replacement has not been named yet, but it may be left-armer Dilshan Madushanka.

Thushara had consistently been part of Sri Lanka's T20 outfit. He had been among their best bowlers at the recently held World Cup, taking eight wickets in the three matches Sri Lanka played.

Earlier this year, he had also taken a hat-trick in T20I on his way to figures of 5 for 20 against Bangladesh.

The first T20 between Sri Lanka and India is scheduled for Saturday. – Courtesy ESPNcricinfo