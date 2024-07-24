Babar Azam drops one spot in latest ICC Test rankings

Harry Brook has made significant strides, reaching a career-best third place.

Published On: Wed, 24 Jul 2024 21:53:02 PKT

(Web Desk) – Former Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam has fallen one position in the ICC Test batsmen rankings, while Harry Brook has made significant strides, reaching a career-best third place.

England’s commanding 241-run victory over the West Indies in the second Test has led to notable changes in the latest ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings.

Veteran Joe Root scored his 32nd Test century during the match, earning 12 additional rating points. This performance has brought him closer to the top spot, currently held by New Zealand’s Kane Williamson. Root is now only seven points behind Williamson, and a strong showing in the upcoming third Test in Birmingham could see him reclaim the number one position.

Harry Brook also saw considerable advancement, climbing four spots to a career-best third place. His impressive century in the second innings at Nottingham allowed him to surpass prominent players including Babar Azam, Daryl Mitchell, Steve Smith, and Rohit Sharma.

Other England players also saw improvements in their rankings. Ben Duckett moved up six spots to 16th, and Ollie Pope climbed eight places to 21st following their strong performances.

For the West Indies, Kraigg Brathwaite advanced two positions to 40th, Joshua Da Silva rose seven spots to 61st, and Kavem Hodge made a significant leap of 21 places to 75th.