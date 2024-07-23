Sri Lanka women players on rankings rise following Asia Cup exploits

They have comfortably won their first two matches at the ongoing Asia Cup

(Web Desk) - Sri Lanka's unbeaten start to the Women's Asia Cup has seen a host of their star performers rise the latest ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings.

The Asian side have comfortably won their first two matches at the ongoing Asia Cup, with skipper Chamari Athapaththu leading the way with the first century at the tournament in a victory over Malaysia on Monday.

But it is a pair of Sri Lanka's bowlers who have made the biggest jump in the rankings, with experienced duo Inoshi Priyadharshani and Udeshika Prabodhani the eye-catching improvers following good efforts with the ball in Dambulla.

Priyadharshani has three wickets from Sri Lanka's two matches at the event and has improved three places to be fourth on the updated list for T20I bowlers, while Prabodhani jumps four spots to 30th following her two scalps in her side's clash against Bangladesh.

England duo Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn remain out in front of the rankings for T20I bowlers after they both performed well during their recent series with New Zealand, although young Kiwi spinner Fran Jonas (up five places to eighth) and teammate Lauren Bell (up three spots to 10th) made ground after good performances in the final match of the series at Lord’s.

It's Australia’s Beth Mooney that remains the No.1 ranked T20I batter in women's cricket and there is no change inside the top 10 as Chamari remains in ninth spot following her tremendous hundred at the Asia Cup.

India trio Harmanpreet Kaur (up one place to equal 11th), Shafali Verma (up four spots to equal 11th and Richa Ghosh (up four rungs to 24th) make some ground following solid performances at the Asia Cup, while Bangladesh star Nigar Sultana (up two spots to 17) is also on the improve following her 48* against Sri Lanka.

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews remains well out in front of the rankings for T20I all-rounders, with the biggest jump this week coming from UAE youngster Kavisha Egodage, who improves 11 places to 30th after 62 runs and five wickets from two matches at the Asia Cup.