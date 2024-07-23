Bangladesh and Sri Lanka's 'A' teams to tour Pakistan

Cricket Cricket Bangladesh and Sri Lanka's 'A' teams to tour Pakistan

In November, Sri Lanka 'A' will visit Pakistan for five matches against Pakistan Shaheens

Follow on Published On: Tue, 23 Jul 2024 16:44:42 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan Shaheens will play four additional four-day and six 50-over matches this year when Bangladesh ‘A’ and Sri Lanka ‘A’ visit Pakistan in August and November, respectively.

Following the second four-dayer against Bangladesh ‘A’ in Darwin, Australia, which will conclude on 29 July, both Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh ‘A’ will go toe-to-toe in two four-dayers from 10-13 August and 17-20 August in Pakistan (Venues TBC). The four-dayers will be followed by three 50-over matches on 23, 25, and 27 August.

In November, Sri Lanka ‘A’ will visit Pakistan for five matches against Pakistan Shaheens. The four-dayers will be played from 11-14 November and 18-21 November, while the 50-over matches will be held on 25, 27, and 29 November. Venues will be announced in due course.

Separately, Pakistan Emerging team will also defend their ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup title in October, while the Pakistan U19 team will feature in an U19 50-over Tri-Nation Tournament and ACC Asia Cup U19 in November/December. The ACC will announce details of the two tournaments in due course.