Afghanistan proposes Youth Tri-Series with Pakistan, UAE

This initiative was discussed during the ICC’s annual Board Meeting

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is exploring the possibility of organizing a Youth Tri-Series involving Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the near future.

This initiative was discussed during the ICC’s annual Board Meeting, which took place this week in Colombo.

ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf and CEO Naseeb Khan were present at the meeting, where they engaged in talks with representatives from Cricket South Africa, Cricket New Zealand, and Cricket West Indies.

The discussions centered on potential white-ball series opportunities leading up to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

“Afghanistan Cricket Board’s Chairman, Mr Mirwais Ashraf, and CEO, Naseeb Khan, attended the ICC Board Meeting which was held this week in Sri Lanka and was attended by representatives from other member countries,” the ACB said as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

“During the meeting, ACB’s leadership presented recent achievements, activities, and future plans for the Afghanistan Cricket Board. They also held discussions with representatives from Cricket South Africa, Cricket New Zealand, and Cricket West Indies about potential white-ball bilateral cricket ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.”

The proposed Youth Tri-Series, featuring Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the UAE, would be a significant addition to the cricketing calendar, with dates and venues yet to be finalized. Additionally, ACB is considering A-team tours to Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

“The discussions also included A team tours to Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, and the possibility of a Youth Tri-Series against Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, with the dates and venues to be confirmed,” it said.