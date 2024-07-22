ICC confirm Women's T20 World Cup expansion to 16 teams in 2030

It also confirmed there will be a review of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

22 Jul 2024

DUBAI (web Desk) – The ICC Board has approved an expansion of the Women’s T20 World Cup to 16 teams in 2030, aligning with its ongoing commitment to equity between the men’s and women’s games.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup has seen its participation grow from eight in the inaugural edition in 2009 to 10 in 2016. The number will grow to 12 in 2026 in the tournament set to be played in England before expanding to 16 teams in 2030.

Additionally, the Board confirmed that the qualification cut-off date for the 2026 edition will be 31 October 2024.

The Chief Executives' Committee (CEC) has also confirmed the allocation of eight regional qualifying spots for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Under this new structure, two teams each will qualify from Africa and Europe, one from the Americas, and three from a combined Asia and EAP regional final. Previously, Asia was allocated two spots and EAP one.

Excitement builds as the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 is set to illuminate Bangladesh in October.

The CEC also approved the appointment of Paul Reiffel to the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee as the Elite Panel Umpire, whilst Richie Richardson was confirmed as the Elite Panel Referee on the Committee.

The ICC Annual Conference wrapped up in Colombo today, with the ICC Board and Annual General Meeting attended by all 108 ICC Members. The four-day conference held just days before the start of the Paris 2024 Olympics, focused on the theme “Capitalizing on the Olympic Opportunity” ahead of cricket's inclusion in the LA28 Games.

USA Cricket and Cricket Chile have been formally put on notice. They have been given 12 months to address their non-compliance with ICC Membership Criteria due to the lack of fit-for-purpose detailed governance and administrative structure and systems.

The ICC Board also confirmed there will be a review of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 overseen by three directors, Roger Twose, Lawson Naidoo and Imran Khwaja who will report back to the Board later in the year.

