Cricket Cricket Pakistan defeat Nepal by nine wickets in ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

Updated On: Mon, 22 Jul 2024 06:02:19 PKT

DAMBULLA (Web Desk) - Pakistan completed a nine-wicket rout of Nepal in a must-win encounter of the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup here at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Sri Lanka on Sunday evening.

Captain Nida Dar decided to field first after winning the toss. Nepal Women set a modest target of 109 for Pakistan, who in turn surpassed it with little trouble, making 110 for one in just 11.5 overs, with 49 balls to spare.

Gull Feroza led the Pakistan charge as she scored her maiden half-century and alongside her opening partner Muneeba Ali, they produced a 105-run partnership for the first wicket. Gull, who reached her half-century in 30 balls, went on to score 57 runs with 10 fluent boundaries. Muneeba, who remained not out at 46, faced 34 balls and hit eight fours. Tuba Hassan was the other unbeaten Pakistan batter.

The Pakistan opening pair rode on the brilliance of their bowlers that kept Nepal’s batters silent while their fielding also played a pivotal role by inflicting three crucial run-outs.

Nepal managed to post a total of 108 for six in their allotted 20 overs in an important encounter of the tournament. Sita Rana Magar led the scoring with 26 runs, while Kabita Joshi remained unbeaten on 31.

A late partnership of 34 runs for the sixth wicket between Puja Mahato (25, 32b, 3x4s) and Joshi lifted Nepal to a fightable score.

For Pakistan, Sadia Iqbal was the pick of the bowlers, claiming two wickets for 19 runs in her four overs. Fatima Sana also contributed with a tidy spell, taking one wicket for 24.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan beat Nepal by 9 wickets

Nepal Women 108-6, 20 overs (Kabita Joshi 31 not out, Sita Rana Magar 26, Puja Mahato 25; Sadia Iqbal 2-19, Fatima Sana 1-24)

Pakistan Women 110-1, 11.5 overs (Gull Feroza 57, Muneeba Ali 46 not out; Kabita Joshi 1-19)

Pakistan’s next match - vs UAE, 23 July, Dambulla

