PCB denies NOCs to Babar, Rizwan and Shaheen for Canada's Global T20

The decision is in line with the PCB’s workload management policy

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has declined permission to Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi to play the Global T20 in Canada later this month due to workload.

The board, in a statement, said it had received NOC requests from the three players for the Global T20 event, amongst other players.

“After taking into consideration Pakistan’s busy and packed cricket calendar in the period from August 2024 to March 2025, which includes nine ICC World Test Championship matches and next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and following consultations with the three players as well as the national selection committee, it has been decided to decline their requests,” read the official statement.

“The three are all-format cricketers and their services are expected to be required in the upcoming eight months during which Pakistan will play nine Tests, 14 ODIs, and nine T20Is. As such, and in line with the PCB’s workload management policy, it is in the best interest of Pakistan cricket and the players that they skip the upcoming event in Canada so that they are in their best mental and physical shape for the season, which commences with the two-Test series against Bangladesh.”

Earlier, the PCB had also declined permission to Naseem Shah for The Hundred on the same grounds.

In the meantime, the PCB has approved NOCs for Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, and Mohammad Nawaz. The four players are predominantly white-ball cricketers, while Iftikhar and Nawaz are centrally contracted players.

