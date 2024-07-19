India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Women's T20 Asia Cup

Pakistan's entire team was dismissed for 108 runs in the final over

Updated On: Fri, 19 Jul 2024 21:35:05 PKT

DAMBULLA (Dunya News) - India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets in the second match of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup on Friday.

In the match held in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, the Pakistan women’s team won the toss and chose to bat first, scoring 108 runs.

The Indian women’s team achieved the target of 109 runs in the 15th over, losing 3 wickets. Indian openers displayed excellent performances, with Smriti Mandhana scoring 45 runs and Shafali Verma contributing 40 runs.

For Pakistan, Syeda Aroob Shah took 2 wickets, and Nashra Sandhu took 1 wicket.

Earlier, batting first, Pakistan's entire team was dismissed for 108 runs in the final over. Sidra Amin was the top scorer with 25 runs.

Pakistan’s innings began with Gul Feroza and Muneeba Ali, but this pair did not last long. Gul Feroza was out for 5 runs, while Muneeba Ali was dismissed for 11 runs.

Other notable contributions were from Aliya Riyaz with 6 runs, captain Nida Dar with 8 runs, and Tuba Hassan with 22 runs. Syeda Aroob Shah managed only 2 runs, while Eram Javed, Nashra Sandhu, and Sadia Iqbal did not score any runs. Fatima Sana remained unbeaten with 22 runs.

For India, Deepti Sharma took 3 wickets, while Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, and Shreyanka Patil each took 2 wickets.