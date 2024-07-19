Fresh injury concerns for Australia ahead of T20 World Cup

(Web Desk) - Australia are monitoring injuries to a pair of key players less than three months out from the start of this year’s ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

Spinner Sophie Molineux is the major injury concern, with the left-armer suffering an acute rib fracture after being struck in the chest by a ball while batting last week.

Molineux is expected to be sidelined for up to eight weeks, leaving the 26-year-old with little time to return to full fitness ahead of Australia's first match at the T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka in Sylhet on October 4.

Molineux was named Player of the Series during Australia recent T20I series in Bangladesh and is expected to lead a strong spin bowling contingent at the T20 World Cup alongside the likes of Georgia Wareham, Ash Gardner and Alana King.

Teammate Grace Harris is also battling her own injury concern, with the hard-hitting all-rounder aggravating a calf problem recently and forced to withdrawal from England's domestic T20 competition The Hundred.

Harris was part of Australia's side when they won the most recent T20 World Cup in South Africa last year, while Molineux played her role in helping the six-time champions to success at the two tournaments prior in 2018 and 2020.

Cricket Australia confirmed the injuries via a short statement.

"Molineux suffered an acute rib fracture after being struck by a ball in the chest while batting last week," the statement read.

"Harris suffered an aggravation of a calf injury sustained in her preparation for The Hundred and the upcoming season. She is now working through a graduated rehabilitation and return to play program."

Australia are drawn in Group A at the T20 World Cup alongside India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.