Babar, Rizwan maintain spots in latest T20I rankings

Cricket Cricket Babar, Rizwan maintain spots in latest T20I rankings

A pair of up-and-coming stars from India were the big winners on the latest update rankings

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 17 Jul 2024 19:17:05 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Babar Azam, Rizwan maintained their sports in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Batter Rankings despite Pakistan’s disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup 2024.

Azam stood at fourth place followed by Rizwan on fifth place. It is recalled that Pakistan suffered early elimination from the world cup due to unimpressive performance.

On the other hand, a pair of up-and-coming stars from India were the big winners on the latest update of the ICC Men's T20I Batter Rankings.

India registered an impressive 4-1 series triumph over Zimbabwe recently and two of their best performed players have been the eye-catching movers on the updated list for T20I batters.

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was the big winner following his 141 runs for the series as he rises four places to sixth overall behind No.1 ranked batter Travis Head and second-placed Suryakumar Yadav.

Teammate Shubman Gill was the lading run-scorer during that Zimbabwe series and he too rises the batting charts, moving up a whopping 36 places to 37th as a result on the back of his 170 runs from five innings.

Gill is now the fourth highest player from India on the T20I rankings, with the 24-year-old moving past recently retired duo Rohit Sharma (42nd) and Virat Kohli (51st) to only trail Suryakumar (second), Jaiswal (sixth) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (eighth).

Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani gained 11 places to move to 44th overall on the list for T20I bowlers following his six wickets against India, while Washington Sundar (up 36 spots to 46th) and Mukesh Kumar (up 21 rungs to 73rd) progressed up the same group after their efforts in the same series.

England spinner Adil Rashid remains in the No.1 spot for T20I bowlers, while Sri Lanka tweaker is narrowly clear in the list for T20I all-rounders as Zimbabwe veteran Sikandar Raza gains a single place to rise to third following good efforts with bat and ball against India.

