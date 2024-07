New career-high rating for England spinner as rankings race hots up

Glenn has claimed a total of eight wickets through four matches against New Zealand

Tue, 16 Jul 2024

(Web Desk) - England spinner Sarah Glenn has claimed a new career-high rating as the race at the top of the ICC Women's T20I Bowler Rankings intensifies.

Glenn has claimed a total of eight wickets through four matches of England's ongoing T20I series at home against New Zealand and this has allowed the right-armer to maintain her place as the No.2 ranked T20I bowler in the world and rise to a new career-best rating with 768 rating points.

The only player in front of Glenn in the ratings is teammate and fellow spinner Sophie Ecclestone and she also has eight scalps from the first four matches of the five-game series with the Kiwis as the race for the premier position among T20I bowlers remains as tight as ever.

India spinner Deepti Sharma remains in third place following her recent strong series against South Africa, while teammates Radha Yadav (up eight spots to equal 15th), Pooja Vastrakar (up six places to 23rd) and Shreyanka Patil (up nine rungs to 60th) all make ground in the list for T20I bowlers after some good efforts in the same series.

Australia duo Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath remain out in front of the rankings for T20I batters, with India pair Harmanpreet Kaur (up three places to 12th) and Shafali Verma (up two spots to equal 15th) the biggest movers following their strong series against the Proteas.

There is also a big jump for Alice Capsey, with the England youngster rising seven places to equal 25th following her series-best 104 runs from the first four matches of her side's ongoing series with New Zealand.

West Indies star Hayley Matthews is well out in front on the list for T20I all-rounders, with Deepti (up one place to third), Ecclestone (up one spot to 11th) and Glenn (up one rung to 16th) among the players to make ground on the latest rankings update.