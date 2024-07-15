PCB chief warns against grouping in national cricket team

Cricket Cricket PCB chief warns against grouping in national cricket team

It would be mandatory for every player to undergo fitness tests once in three months

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 15 Jul 2024 18:13:38 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has warned that the players involved in grouping in the national team will not be tolerated, saying there is zero-tolerance policy for those who violate the discipline.

The PCB chief held a three-hour long meeting with stakeholders, including senior men's team white-ball coach Gary Kirsten and Test coach Jason Gillespie, to discuss the recommendations to improve the quality of cricket in the country.

Naqvi further said it would be mandatory for every player to undergo fitness tests once in three months, adding that fitness would be a key criterion for selection. He highlighted that there would be no compromise on discipline and the players involved in grouping would not be tolerated.

The recommendations come after reports regarding rift in the Pakistan team after the early elimination from the T20 World Cup 2024.

During the meeting, it was also decided not to reduce the current amount of central contracts for players. The duration of the central contract will be one year, and the inclusion of players in different categories of central contracts will be based on a set procedure.

He said the team should demonstrate unity while playing in the ground.

It was also decided that a technical procedure would be introduced for issuing NOCs to players for participating in foreign leagues. "Players who meet the fitness and performance criteria will be allowed to participate in foreign cricket leagues," he said.

“There will be no place for players who do not fully meet the criteria,” he averred.

Naqvi also sought a plan to upgrade High Performance Centres and improve coaching standards, asking for such centres to be established in Islamabad and Peshawar.

The PCB chief also directed to appoint separate coaches for Shaheens and Under-19 teams and organise tournaments with continuity.



