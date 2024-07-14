Shaheen Afridi performs Umrah, shares photo on social media

He can be seen wearing ihram while standing near the Holy Kaaba

LAHORE (Web Desk) Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has performed Umrah as the player has shared the update with fans on social media.

The left-arm pacer took to social media platform X to share a photo of him. He can be seen wearing ihram and standing near the Holy Kaaba.

Afridi recently made the headlines after reports claimed that he and his wife Ansha Afridi are expecting their first child.

It is recalled that Shaheen tied the knot with Ansha, the daughter of legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi, in 2023.

