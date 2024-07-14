India clinch WCL2024 title after victory over Pakistan in final

The Men in Blue chased the 157-run target in the last over to win the match

Updated On: Sun, 14 Jul 2024 01:10:17 PKT

(Web Desk) – India Champions defeated Pakistan Champions by five wickets in the final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2024 which was being played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Saturday.

The Men in Blue chased the 157-run target in the last over to win the maiden edition of the tournament.

The Men in Green finished on 156/6 after winning the toss and opting to bat first.

India drew first blood by removing Sharjeel Khan (9-12) in the second over. Pakistan looked to score at a better rate, with Sohaib Maqsood (21) taking charge; however, Vinay Kumar bowled him to put pressure on the Men in Green.

Kamran Akmal (9-24) also couldn't capitalise on the start he got, whereas Younis Khan (7) couldn't replicate his semi-final heroics.

Malik remained composed at one end, but the slowness of the surface didn't allow him to accelerate. He made 41 off 36 balls. Misbah-ul-Haq made 18 off 15 balls before being retired out.

Sohail Tanvir (19*) played a brisk cameo to take the total above 150. Anureet Singh was the best bowler for India, picking three wickets. Remember, Pakistan have been on fire in the WCL 2024 as they have just lost one match, which was their last group outing against South Africa.

The Green Shirts, led by Younis Khan, defeated Australia, India, England and West Indies in the group stage and are in top form.

In the semi-final against West Indies, after setting the 199-run target, the Pakistani bowlers showcased a brilliant display and propelled their team to the tournament’s final.

Sohail Khan was Pakistan’s best performer with the ball as he bagged four wickets and restricted the West Indies to 178 runs.

On the other hand, India made it to the tournament's semi-final due to having a better Net Run Rate (NRR) than South Africa as they had just won two of their five group matches.

However, in the semi-final against Australia, India handed a humiliating 86-run defeat after dominating them both with the ball as well as the bat.

Chasing the massive 255-run target, Australia were never in the game as the Indian bowlers dominated the opponents from the very start.

The Indian bowlers continued to trouble the Aussies, who concluded their innings at 168-7 in the allocated overs.

PLAYING XIS

INDIA CHAMPIONS: Robin Uthappa(w), Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh(c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Rahul Shukla, Anureet Singh

PAKISTAN CHAMPIONS: Kamran Akmal(w), Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Shoaib Malik, Younis Khan(c), Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan

