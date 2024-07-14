World Championship of Legends: India defeat Pakistan by five wickets in final

Cricket Cricket World Championship of Legends: India defeat Pakistan by five wickets in final

India Champions on Friday trounced Australia by 86 runs in the second semi-final

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 14 Jul 2024 00:14:05 PKT

BIRMINGHAM (Dunya News) – India have defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the final of World Championship of Legends.

Ambati Rayudu put his side in the winning position by scoring 50 runs that kept his side well above Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan set the target of 157 runs in the final of World Championship of Legends.

Pakistan made the decision to bat first after Captain Younas Khan won the toss at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

Kamran Khan and Sohaib Maqsood were prominent with scores of 24 and 21 respectively.

Previously, India Champions on Friday trounced Australia by 86 runs in the second semi-final at the County Ground in Northampton.

Pakistan Champions earlier defeated the West Indies Champions by 20 runs in the first semi-final to secure a place in the fnal in Northampton.

The West Indies were restricted to 178 in the last over of the 20-over match as they were chasing a target of 199 runs.

Pakistan Champions set a target of 198 runs for the opponent team, with captain Younis Khan scoring 65. Aamer Yamin and Sohail Tanvir also displayed impressive performance to help their side build a challenging total.

Pakistan Champions squad: Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Younis Khan (c), Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Misbahul Haq, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz and Tanvir Ahmed.